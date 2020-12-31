new year's eve

Philadelphia area offers options for New Year's Eve amid pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many traditional New Year's Eve events in the Philadelphia area, like the fireworks displays at Penn's Landing, have been canceled, but there are still fun ways to ring in 2021.

Winterfest at Penn's Landing will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day for food, music, and hourly countdowns. There are a lot of sold out slots for skating, fire pits, and cabins, so be sure to check for tickets ahead of time.

Franklin Square is moving their celebration online from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday on Franklin Square's Facebook and Instagram. There will be dancing, crafts, and a virtual Square Drop.

This year, there is no Countdown to Noon at the Please Touch Museum, but at 7 a.m. they are posting a video on their website homepage. It will be about 20 minutes of music and fun, and you can play it whenever you want to countdown from home.

Sesame Place will hold fireworks Thursday night, but you need advance tickets. 'A Very Furry Christmas' is still set up to visit New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

In Kennett Square, the big, glowing mushroom will still drop at midnight, but it's happening at the Genesis Lot across from the high school. You can park across the street to watch, and the drop and entertainment will be live-streamed.

You can also tune in to see The PEEPS Chick Drop, weighing in at 400 pounds, which comes in for landing at 5:15 p.m. in Bethlehem. The virtual program begins at 4:30 p.m.

Peddler's Village is also a good option. It's still decorated for the holidays, and you can check out their gingerbread displays.

Happy New Year!
