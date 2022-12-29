New Year's Eve parties are keeping Delco's Balloon Tycoon busy

"We are very busy this year. Everyone wants to celebrate," said owner and designer Danielle Mottola.

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- New Year's parties are on this year, and businesses like Balloon Tycoon and Party World in Glenolden, Delaware County are bustling.

Mottola knows a good party. It's the family business after all.

Balloon Tycoon now stands on South MacDade Boulevard in Glenolden, but it has grown and changed locations several times over its more than four decades.

"It's all family-owned and operated. It was started by my parents back in 1980," said Mottola. "My parents actually did it on weekends at flea markets and things like that, and it just grew into a party store."

Mottola continued, "We absolutely love it. My daughter is involved. My grandkids are here all the time."

This week, the focus has pivoted to ringing in the new year.

"We've got your noisemakers, your hats, your tiaras of course for the ladies, we have leis," listed Mottola.

Mottola has seen a renewed interest in bigger celebrations after the last few quiet years of the pandemic.

"I see people relieved, and they really want to celebrate this year. The past couple years were very quiet- people were at home of course. Before that, of course, the 80s - they went crazy," Mottola said.

There are 157 colors of balloons at the shop, but for decades, Mottola said the most popular New Year's color schemes are black, silver and gold.

"So we have a very deep inventory of not only the plates, the napkins, the cutlery and things like that, but we also have a lot of decors in those colors as well," Mottola explained.

Their party kits are hits for celebrations of all sizes- from 4 people up to 100.

"A lot of people are in a rush on New Year's Eve, and they like the fact that they come and grab and go," she said.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve for those who need last-minute items.