FYI Philly

Celebrate the holidays with Alicia Vitarelli's Santa Claus-mopolitan

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc reporter Alicia Vitarelli has a fun drink recipe to help you celebrate the season.

Whether you are ringing in the new year or sitting back to unwind, the Santa Claus-moploitan is a fancy way to bring a little cheer.

Ingredients
  • Lime wedge, for rim
  • white sanding sugar
  • 1 cup vodka
  • 1 1/2 cups cranberry juice
  • 1/4 cup triple sec
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh cranberries
  • A few sprigs of rosemary


Directions
  • Run a lime wedge around each glass then dip in sanding sugar.
  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice then add vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake until the cocktail shaker is cold.
  • Divide drinks between rimmed glasses and add cranberries for garnish.
  • Also, place a sprig of rosemary in the glass for a Christmas tree effect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphia6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Ring in the new year with Forsythia's 5-course champagne dinner
Dottie's Serenade Service is going on a national tour
Karen Rogers shakes things up for New Year's Eve with her French Martini
Try Ducis Rodgers' dessert recipe for rum cake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
January COVID-19 projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Vaccinations begin for first responders in Burlington County
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Show More
Pa. bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
AccuWeather: Blustery change expected Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News