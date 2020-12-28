Celebrate the holidays with Alicia Vitarelli's Santa Claus-mopolitan

Lime wedge, for rim

white sanding sugar

1 cup vodka

1 1/2 cups cranberry juice

1/4 cup triple sec

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/2 cup fresh cranberries

A few sprigs of rosemary

Run a lime wedge around each glass then dip in sanding sugar.

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice then add vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake until the cocktail shaker is cold.

Divide drinks between rimmed glasses and add cranberries for garnish.

Also, place a sprig of rosemary in the glass for a Christmas tree effect.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc reporter Alicia Vitarelli has a fun drink recipe to help you celebrate the season.Whether you are ringing in the new year or sitting back to unwind, the Santa Claus-moploitan is a fancy way to bring a little cheer.