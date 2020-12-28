Celebrate the holidays with Alicia Vitarelli's Santa Claus-mopolitan

Whether you are ringing in the new year or sitting back to unwind, the Santa Claus-moploitan is a fancy way to bring a little cheer.
Ingredients
- Lime wedge, for rim
- white sanding sugar
- 1 cup vodka
- 1 1/2 cups cranberry juice
- 1/4 cup triple sec
- 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
- 1/2 cup fresh cranberries
- A few sprigs of rosemary
Directions
- Run a lime wedge around each glass then dip in sanding sugar.
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice then add vodka, cranberry juice, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake until the cocktail shaker is cold.
- Divide drinks between rimmed glasses and add cranberries for garnish.
- Also, place a sprig of rosemary in the glass for a Christmas tree effect.