1 dead after car goes off road and into trees in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark, Delaware.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday along Linden Hill Road at Polly Drummond Road.

A vehicle went off the road and into the trees.

One person was killed in the crash. A second person was taken to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries.

There was no immediate word on the cause of this crash.