49ers-Eagles set for Super matchup with Super Bowl on line

The top-seeded Eagles face their toughest game to date - a team that hasn't lost since October

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a matchup we have on Sunday at the Linc.

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are set to do battle at 3:30 p.m. in the NFC Championship game. with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

There are so many storylines to this one.

So many reasons to believe the Eagles will be victorious. But there are also so many reasons to believe that the Niners might prevail.

The Eagles blew the doors off the Giants last week. Usually, playoffs games are tight but that one wasn't even close.

This Eagles team looks like it's in midseason form --- and that's a good thing.

Because it was in the middle of the season that the Eagles were humming along - putting up big points - and shutting down the opposing team's offenses.

The Niners are appearing in their third conference championship game in four years.

They come in riding a 12-game win streak and they have been doing it with a rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy.

He is playing mistake-free football while putting his team in position to win. Speaking of Purdy, he is just 23 years old.

Jalen Hurts is 24. This will mark the first time that both starting quarterbacks in a conference title game are under the age of 25.

That's remarkable.

How about the defenses. The Niners are stingy - ranked No. 1 in yards allowed.

Guess who's 2nd?

That's right, the Birds.

And we know the Eagles can get after the quarterback - as evidenced by their NFL-leading 70 sacks during the regular season - 15 more than any other team.

This will likely be the Eagles' toughest game of the year. Hopefully it's their best game of the year - that is until February 12th in Glendale Arizona.