Nick Sirianni's introduction leaves more questions than answers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nick Sirianni was introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.But it was a pretty underwhelming debut, Sirianni appeared very nervous, fumbling through responses - but also seemed genuinely excited to accept his first head-coaching job.That said, he didn't say much to create excitement about his tenure.The Eagles waited a long time to make the hire, then even longer to actually introduce Sirianni, so the hope was he'd come off more impressive and polished.But it was evident early he has never done this before.Then again, Doug Pederson's first press conference wasn't so great either, and he went on to bring this town its first Lombardi Trophy.Remember, Sirianni was facing 60 media members, but was standing in an empty room. The presser was on Zoom. Everything about it was awkward.Really, it doesn't matter if he's a great public speaker. What matters is whether he can coach.And let's hope he can.As for the presser itself, most of the questions centered around the quarterback position.Sirianni was purposefully vague as to who will be the starter between Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts. He also mentioned he hadn't watched tape of the two QBs, which was a bit baffling.Sirianni would not commit to Wentz being here next year, saying he is still evaluating everything, but that the Eagles are lucky to have two top-notch quarterbacks while some teams don't have any.Overall, it was an underwhelming introduction, especially given how long we waited for him to speak.The good news, though? There's nowhere to go but up.