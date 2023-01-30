Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's daughter steals the show during post game presser

Alongside her siblings, Taylor Sirianni did her best to imitate her dad's mannerism and hand gestures while he was answering questions.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Everyone was excited to hear Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni discuss Sunday's NFC championship game, but it was his daughter who ended up stealing the show.

On more than one occasion, Nick Sirianni turned on his dad mode and asked his kids to please stop.

The whole thing was made even better by the fact that toward the end, Taylor spun her hat around and started wearing it backwards.

