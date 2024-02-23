"The prospect of four years of Trump or Biden is really scary," one voter said.

'I think she can do it': Why some South Carolina voters are sticking with Haley despite polls

South Carolina will hold its GOP primary, the next big race in the nomination fight, on Saturday.

Voters in South Carolina are getting ready to weigh in on Saturday's Republican presidential primary: a matchup between former President Donald Trump and former Gov. Nikki Haley.

With Haley significantly trailing Trump in the polls, ABC News asked her supporters over the past three weeks why they're still pulling for her despite her being so far behind.

After his wins in previous primaries, Trump is expected to beat Haley handily in her home state of South Carolina with 538's polling average showing Haley trails Trump by 30 points.

But Haley says she isn't deterred. Earlier this week, she vowed to stay in the race for South Carolina and beyond, saying she feels "no need to kiss the ring."

Voter Ed Kosinski said it will be challenging for Haley, despite being the state's two-term governor, to win in the state.

"I think it's going to be tough. Yeah, it's tough to dethrone the king. And that's what [ Trump ] wants to be," said Kosinski -- who moved to Kiawah, South Carolina, a year ago from Connecticut.

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Greer, S.C. AP Photo/David Yeazell

"I think she can do it and I think we can't give up that right. She's got to do it. The prospect of four years of Trump or Biden is really scary."

Kosinski said Haley is what America needs right now.

"America really needs a thoughtful, strong leader. And we've reached this critical time, I think, for the United States. We've got to have someone that we have confidence in. That's going to lead us where we need to go. Nikki's got that."

Haley has sharply ramped up her criticism of Trump, recently calling the former president "unhinged" and "more diminished." On Tuesday, she said politicians know Trump is a "disaster."

She has also turned up the heat on her campaign ads -- attacking Trump for his past comments mocking military veterans. More recently, the two have sparred over Trump's mocking jabs at Haley's husband, who is serving a one-year deployment in Africa with the South Carolina National Guard.

Trump implied during a campaign event in South Carolina, earlier this month that Haley's husband is in Africa to get away. Haley said his comments "cut deep" for military families who sacrifice for the United States.

Several voters who spoke with ABC News said they supported Haley and hope she stays in the race to prevail over Trump -- and eventually Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

"Whenever elections come around, people always say that they have to choose between two different [ candidates ] and which one is the less evil. But in this election, I don't really think ... there is an evil when you look at Nikki Haley versus the other two evils," said 21-year-old independent Lilli Taylor.

Several people who voted for Trump in 2020, are considering changing their votes this time around, hoping Haley can win.

Rebecca Jones said she has soured on Trump and is "very impressed" with Haley.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, center, addresses members of the media, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, near a polling site at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"I did like the way he did things in the beginning, but I think what happened is I think he kind of turned, and now it's all about him. It's not about us. It's all about him. If we don't think the way he does, it's not good, and I don't like that," Jones said.

Pat Sanders, a Republican who voted for Trump in the last election, said he thinks Haley can win in the South Carolina primary. He said Trump's behavior, attitude and comments led him to consider Haley, who he said had "wonderful ideas" as the state's governor.

"I like what Nikki has to say," Sanders said. "... I was on the cusp."

Haley, who has attacked both Trump and Biden over their age, brings some much-needed youth to the race, Kosinski said.

"I'm in my 70s and I can tell you, I'm too old to be president. And I'm younger than both [ Biden and Trump ] . So, it's time for them to move aside. Let's get some youth in line," he said. "I love the idea that we have a woman as a candidate for president, a thoughtful, strong woman. I think it's great for America."

ABC News Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.