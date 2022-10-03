Coastal flooding expected to worsen at the Jersey Shore

In Ocean City, schools were dismissed early in advance of high tide and possible further street flooding.

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- As the water rose in Atlantic City, officials urged people to move their cars from low-lying areas.

"We're expecting wind conditions to pick up. We're expecting some more rain and we're expecting flooding possibly 8" over what we experienced yesterday," said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

Several major roads were shut down Monday afternoon during the height of high tide, and the city brought in additional resources to help those who may need it.

"We bring in our high water vehicles. We bring in the flat bottom boats. The police department brings in its high water Humvee vehicles to respond," said Atlantic City Emergency Management Coordinator Scott Evans.

Free parking is being offered to city residents until noon Thursday in the Wave parking garage at Mississippi and Fairmount avenues.

On Monday afternoon the waves churned in the bay as the water flooded parts of Bay Avenue.

People say the past few days of wind and rain have been challenging.

"The waves are atrocious. Walking your dog is hard to do," said Dennis Segich of Ocean City.

Cape May County Emergency Management Director Marty Pagliughi says some places in lower elevations at the shore could see major flooding before the storm passes.

"Today there hasn't been major outages that we've seen. We're just waiting and holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed for today's tide," said Pagliughi.

As for beach erosion, early reports indicate significant erosion of the beaches.

Officials say they won't know the extent of the damage until later this week.