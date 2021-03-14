forest fire

NJ forest fire 40% contained; nearby homes, businesses damaged in Ocean County

By
BRICK TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews in Ocean County, New Jersey are working to contain a massive forest fire that has exceeded 75 acres and damaged nearby homes and commercial buildings on Sunday.

Officials say the call came in for a brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey around 1 p.m near Airport Road & Cedar Bridge Avenue. The extremely windy conditions spread the fire into areas of Brick Township.

"The fire has exceeded 75 acres in size and it's about 40% contained as of right now," said Maris Gabliks with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials provide update on NJ forest fire on March 14, 2021.



Gabliks says more than 100 residents in the immediate area have evacuated.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, the fire has also damaged multiple structures near the Lakewood Industrial Complex in Brick Township, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Large brush fire burning in Ocean County, NJ near Lakewood amid gusty winds and dry conditions in the region.



Gabliks confirms some homes and nearby commercial buildings have been damaged.

The Garden State Parkway is closed between exits 83 and 90 in both directions. Part of Rt. 70 is also closed.

Crews from the surrounding area will work through the night to control the brush fire.



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has put stage 3 fire restrictions into place, which prohibits fires in wooded areas unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity. Charcoal fires are prohibited.

Firefighters closer to Philadelphia are also battling a brush fire along the Delaware River in Salem County, New Jersey.

EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters battling brush fire in Salem County, NJ on March 14, 2021.



No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are still working to determine what caused both brush fires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brick townshipnew jerseyforest firefiregarden state parkway
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOREST FIRE
New Jersey fire crews helping to fight wildfires on West Coast
Another round of New Jersey Forest Fire Service firefighters head west to aid in wildfires
Crews battle forest fire in Winslow Twp., N.J.
Raging forest fire burns 1,000 acres in N.J.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drexel will face Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament
Early morning light in the sky around Philly area from SpaceX launch
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
AccuWeather: Sunny and windy, enhanced fire danger today
Another 45 Philly schools to open Monday for Pre-K to 2nd grade students
Oscars 2021: Nominations to be announced Monday
Show More
Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium passes 25,000 vaccine doses distributed
Crash closes NB lanes of I-476 in Radnor Twp. for several hours
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
City grassroots organizers gather to discuss gun violence solutions
More TOP STORIES News