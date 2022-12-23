Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore

High-water vehicles were brought in to get the motel guests out.

WEST ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.

Rescuers were called to the motels along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City around 7:40 a.m.

There were safety concerns because of significant water in the parking lots and possible flooding in the first floor of the motels.

High-water vehicles were brought in to get the motel guests out.

No injuries were reported.

The water started to recede around 10:45 a.m., but officials are concerned there could be more flooding with the next high tide.

Meanwhile, officials are warning motorists not to drive through flooded roadways.

In Atlantic City, a woman had to be rescued from her car early Friday morning after her car became stranded.