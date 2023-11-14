School bus overturns after crash on Garden State Parkway in Ocean County

BARNEGAT TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A school bus was involved in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey on Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 68 in Barnegat Twp.

The bus overturned and came to rest on its side.

The bus was occupied at the time and injuries have been reported.

There was no word on whether any students were on board at the time.

Chopper 6 was overhead as a damaged car was towed from the scene.

An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.

