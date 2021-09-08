Norristown Area High School on lockdown following threatening phone call: Officials

IMPORTANT UPDATE: NAHS is in lockdown. A threatened call was received this morning. Police are on site. EVERYONE IS SAFE! Out of an abundance of caution, students will be evacuated and building will be thoroughly checked. Parents SHOULD NOT come to NAHS until further notice. — Christopher Dormer (@NASDSuper) September 8, 2021

WEST NORRITON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Norristown Area High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning after a threatening call, officials said.According to a tweet from Christopher Dormer, the school district's superintendent, everyone is safe. Parents were urged not to come to the school."NAHS is in lockdown. A threatened call was received this morning. Police are on site. EVERYONE IS SAFE! Out of an abundance of caution, students will be evacuated and building will be thoroughly checked. Parents SHOULD NOT come to NAHS until further notice," the tweet said.It was not immediately clear what the threatening call referenced, or who made the call.