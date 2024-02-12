Upper Moreland schools closed Monday after voicemail threatening violence against district

UPPER MORELAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Upper Moreland School District is closed on Monday after a voicemail threatened serious violence against the district.

District officials sent a letter out, advising that schools will be closed on Monday.

"With a focus on student and staff safety and out of an abundance of caution, all schools and offices will be closed today," the district said.

Officials said a threatening voicemail was left on the transportation department's phone line over the weekend. The threat did not specify a specific school.

The Upper Moreland Police Department was immediately notified and the incident is under investigation.