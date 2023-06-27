WATCH LIVE

1 person killed, multiple injured after 7 vehicles crash in Norristown

Multiple people were also taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 10:37AM
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving seven vehicles left one person dead in Norristown, Montgomery County.

It happened as the rain was coming down on the 400 block of West Main Street just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The Action Cam on the scene showed multiple vehicles with heavy front-end damage.

Multiple people were also taken to nearby hospitals with injuries.

It is not known how the weather may have played a role in the wreck.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

