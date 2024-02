Officers respond to fatal car crash in Norristown, Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials were on scene of a fatal car crash in Norristown, Montgomery County on Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 11 a.m. on the 1600 block of Dekalb Street near Brown Street.

There was no word on any additional injuries, but video showed what appeared to be three vehicles involved.