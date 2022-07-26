Police in Norristown, Montgomery County search for suspect wanted in string of home burglaries

Police said the man has been targeting residences within a seven-block perimeter.

Authorities believe the suspect is acting alone and is not armed. They said he is likely looking for cash.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Pennsylvania are looking for a man who they say is behind at least six burglaries in the last six weeks.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspect, who uses his cell phone for light when breaking into homes.

Police said the man has been targeting residences within a seven-block perimeter between Markley and Stanbridge streets and from Washington and West Oak streets. They said he usually commits the crimes between 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

"The most important thing is to lock your doors. This guy is getting into houses through unlocked doors. Lock your front door, make sure your windows are shut and your (air conditioning units) are secure," said Chief Derrick Wood of Norristown Police.

Authorities believe the suspect is acting alone and is not armed. They said he is likely looking for cash.

Authorities say it's still too early to tell if he lives in the area, but police are urging residents to practice the 9 p.m. routine of locking up their homes at night.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance images, you're asked to contact authorities.