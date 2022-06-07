deadly shooting

Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Norristown, Montgomery County

Neighbors said the victim was shot and killed Monday night, but his body was still at the scene until about 11 a.m.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man found fatally shot on Norristown sidewalk

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Montgomery County are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene on the 900 block of W Marshall Street.

Views from Chopper 6 show crime scene tape and multiple evidence markers on the sidewalk, near where the man's body was found.

Neighbors said the victim was shot and killed Monday night, but his body was still at the scene until about 11 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim, but a neighbor identified the man as Steffan Bates.

"He was a real nice guy. Would come into my pizza shop, get his food to-go. (He was) always smiling. I delivered to him quite often a lot, real humble...known in the town by everybody and is a good guy. This is just sad," said William Holmes.

There was no immediate word yet on what led to the shooting.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughpennsylvania newsdeadly shootingshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man shot multiple times in the head, killed in North Philadelphia
2 charged in connection with deadly South Street mass shooting
2 charged in connection with deadly South Street mass shooting
Girard College advisor among those killed in mass shooting
TOP STORIES
2 charged in connection with deadly South Street mass shooting
Police surround crashed car on Route 42 in Bellmawr
1 dead, 1 injured after tree crushes car in South Jersey
Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator headline Made in America 2022
Wounded Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he 1st saw gunman
AccuWeather: A Few Shower Chances This Week
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Show More
'Monster' great white shark spotted down the shore
Man shot multiple times in the head, killed in North Philadelphia
DHS warns of domestic violent extremists who praise Uvalde shooting
3 teens shot in North Philly, suspects believed to be the same age
Winning streak ends: Philly Uber driver's final Jeopardy! appearance
More TOP STORIES News