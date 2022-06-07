Man found shot to death on sidewalk in Norristown, Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Montgomery County are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk on Tuesday morning.Chopper 6 flew over the scene on the 900 block of W Marshall Street.Views from Chopper 6 show crime scene tape and multiple evidence markers on the sidewalk, near where the man's body was found.Neighbors said the victim was shot and killed Monday night, but his body was still at the scene until about 11 a.m.Police have not identified the victim, but a neighbor identified the man as Steffan Bates."He was a real nice guy. Would come into my pizza shop, get his food to-go. (He was) always smiling. I delivered to him quite often a lot, real humble...known in the town by everybody and is a good guy. This is just sad," said William Holmes.There was no immediate word yet on what led to the shooting.