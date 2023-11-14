Norristown police investigate string of home burglaries targeting Hispanic households

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Norristown Police Department says investigators have identified a pattern of burglaries targeting Hispanic households in the area.

According to police, the burglaries happened between November 4 and November 12 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Police said multiple houses were hit and a window or door was left unlocked.

The home burglaries were reported at the following locations:

- 500 block of Moore Street

- 300 block of Moore Street

- 100 block of Haws Avenue

- 500 block of George Street

Police said in addition to the home burglaries, investigators have also linked two commercial burglaries with the same suspect. Those two burglaries happened on October 6 on 900 block of Marshall Street and the 1000 block of W. Airy Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspect is asked to call 610-270-0977.

Police recommend protecting your home and family by following these tips:

- Lock all doors and windows when you go to bed

- Secure window air conditioners to frames with screws

- Keep outside light on or install motion-activated lighting

- Install cameras inside or outside, or know your neighbors that have them

- Talk to each other; let everyone know to be on guard

- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim-time is very critical in trying to solve these types of crimes

- Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings