Norristown police investigate string of home burglaries targeting Hispanic households

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Norristown Police Department says investigators have identified a pattern of burglaries targeting Hispanic households in the area.
According to police, the burglaries happened between November 4 and November 12 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.
Police said multiple houses were hit and a window or door was left unlocked.
The home burglaries were reported at the following locations:
- 500 block of Moore Street
- 300 block of Moore Street
- 100 block of Haws Avenue
- 500 block of George Street
Police said in addition to the home burglaries, investigators have also linked two commercial burglaries with the same suspect. Those two burglaries happened on October 6 on 900 block of Marshall Street and the 1000 block of W. Airy Street.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspect is asked to call 610-270-0977.
Police recommend protecting your home and family by following these tips:
- Lock all doors and windows when you go to bed
- Secure window air conditioners to frames with screws
- Keep outside light on or install motion-activated lighting
- Install cameras inside or outside, or know your neighbors that have them
- Talk to each other; let everyone know to be on guard
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim-time is very critical in trying to solve these types of crimes
- Call 911 if you see any suspicious persons around your home during the early mornings