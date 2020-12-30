Weather

Montgomery County community members take new measures amid Code Blue advisory

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When the temperatures take a dip, local municipalities will take measures to protect the homeless.

In Norristown, Montgomery County, the Norristown Safehouse is a new designated code blue shelter and is fully operating Tuesday.

Staff member Christina Powell-Williams is doing what she can to get those most vulnerable indoors.

"It's a lot of homeless in Norristown, so a lot of people are full," said Powell-Williams. "I decided to do something on my own... so this is why I started the shelter for code blue."

Montgomery County issued a cold weather alert as temperatures tumbled overnight.

That means emergency responders have to keep their equipment ready.

The Norristown Fire Department drained the pumps on trucks to keep water from standing.

"We typically keep it filled because it's a more ready state, but we'll have to drain the water of anything that's standing so we can open up at the valves, so it doesn't freeze at night," said John Remillard, assistant chief of the Norristown Fire Department.

Meanwhile, suburban restaurants that are forced to serve patrons outdoors have a wall of heaters lining patios and sidewalks.

"We do our best when we know it's going to be really cold," said Greg Herman, owner of Sophies BBQ.
