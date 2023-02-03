Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey

Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.

Our area has experienced a mild winter so far. Because of that, many say this cold snap feels all the more painful.

"I got in three layers of clothes right now and I'm just running a few errands and then I'm going back in the house," said Eddie Rooks of Collingswood.

"I got in three layers of clothes right now and I'm just running a few errands and then I'm going back in the house," said Eddie Rooks of Collingswood.

The biting winds were extra chilling for one unfortunate traveler.

"I was in warm Florida," said Michael D'Antonio. "It was warm, 70s, t-shirts, shorts - and now I'm back here freezing."

We saw dogs bundled up alongside their humans, and dedicated runners out braving the cold.

In Collingswood, people picked up the pace to get inside quickly, and a dish of water left out for neighborhood pooches was frozen solid.

For people working outside Friday, conditions were brutal.

"Lots of layers. Gloves, hats, work as quickly as possible, get back in the van and get warm," said Steve Heath, owner of Pest Assured.

He was about to climb a ladder to remove some rodents from a building.

"The wind, the bitter cold, basically the ladder is metal so everything's cold," he said. "Your body gets colder quicker so you feel it in your bones."

Camden County has issued a Code Blue through Monday morning, activating additional resources to help people stay warm in dangerously cold conditions.

In Camden, police made checks on senior citizens on the senior watch list, bringing them blankets and making sure they have what they need.

"We make sure they have heat, that they have water, that they have food. Because most of them live alone," said Capt. Vivian Coley.

Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.

Garnella Anderson is ready for the cold snap, but appreciated the visit.

"For them to come out and check and make sure we're okay means a lot right now," said Anderson.

The city of Philadelphia has also enacted a Code Blue through noon on Sunday.

Anyone who sees someone in need of help or shelter can call the homeless outreach hotline at 215-232-1984.

To find warming centers in New Jersey, visit nj211.org.