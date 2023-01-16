Pedestrian struck, killed after driver loses control of vehicle on North Broad Street

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say the vehicle jumped the sidewalk, hit a light pole, then pinned the pedestrian under the car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 20s was killed along North Broad Street after a driver lost control in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened near the Temple University School of Pharmacy at Broad and Ontario streets around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and there is no word on charges.