WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian struck, killed after driver loses control of vehicle on North Broad Street

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Monday, January 16, 2023 10:45AM
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on North Broad Street
EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities say the vehicle jumped the sidewalk, hit a light pole, then pinned the pedestrian under the car.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 20s was killed along North Broad Street after a driver lost control in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened near the Temple University School of Pharmacy at Broad and Ontario streets around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the vehicle jumped the sidewalk, hit a light pole, then pinned the pedestrian under the car.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and there is no word on charges.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW