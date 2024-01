No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.

Police investigating after man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in stable condition after being shot in North Philadelphia.

Officials say he was shot on North Croskey Street, but managed to flag down help from a passerby.

The victim was shot multiple times, but is recovering at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered.