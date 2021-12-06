homicide

New images released in search for double homicide suspects in North Philadelphia

Both of the men who died were 22 years old.
New images released in search for double homicide suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia investigators have released new surveillance photos as they search for those responsible for a double homicide over the weekend.

New images released on Monday show a dark green SUV being sought by police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday outside an after-hours club in the 3200 block of North Front Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the people inside the SUV drove toward the victims, and someone from the back passenger seat opened fire, shooting three men.

Two of those victims, both 22 years old, were killed.

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot in the face, stomach and back.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
