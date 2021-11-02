shooting

Man shot multiple times blocks from his North Philly home

The victim had been shot at least three times in his head, lower back and leg.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 33, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of North 25th Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found the 33-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.

The victim had been shot at least three times, once in his head, lower back and leg.

Police say he lives just blocks away.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers found one live round at the scene.

There are private security cameras on the block that police hope will help in their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
55-year-old woman becomes Philly's 500th homicide victim
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Police identify man charged with killing woman in front of her kids
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News