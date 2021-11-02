Man shot multiple times blocks from his North Philly home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.The shooting happened on the 1700 block of North 25th Street around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.Police say they found the 33-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk.The victim had been shot at least three times, once in his head, lower back and leg.Police say he lives just blocks away.The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.Officers found one live round at the scene.There are private security cameras on the block that police hope will help in their investigation.No arrests have been made.