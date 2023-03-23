Philabundance, Senator Street kick off 30-day food giveaway for Ramadan in North Philadelphia

In conjunction with the 30 days of observance, Philabundance and Senator Street kicked off a food distribution initiative in North Philadelphia.

Officials say the Driving Hunger Away During Ramadan initiative will feed at least 200 people a day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday night marks the first night of Ramadan, a holy month observed by Muslims.

Muslims who participate fast from dawn to sunset through the month.

In conjunction with the 30 days of observance, Philabundance and Senator Sharif Street kicked off a food distribution initiative in North Philadelphia.

Philabundance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger.

The initiative was the first of 30 food giveaways in locations throughout the city.

The goal is to help feed over 6,000 people. Officials say the Driving Hunger Away During Ramadan initiative will feed at least 200 people a day at community spaces from the beginning of Ramadan on March 22 to April 20.