PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A trip to McDonald's in North Philadelphia ended with gunfire.

It happened at the drive-thru of the McDonald's on the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police say two men in separate vehicles got into an argument while waiting in line around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

One of the men in a black truck shot a man in another vehicle, then took off.

The victim made it to the hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

At this point, no arrests have been made.