2 injured after shooting leads to car crash in North Philadelphia

Police say a 25-year-old man riding in a car was shot in the leg.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in North Philadelphia say a shooting led to one person being injured, and another person hurt in a crash caused by the gunfire.

The gunfire erupted at 29th and Allegheny.

Police say a 25-year-old man riding in a car was shot in the leg.

Another car tried avoiding the gunshots, and collided with another vehicle at 29th and Clearfield.

One person involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital, and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
