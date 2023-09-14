Police investigate after gunfire erupts in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that took place in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Gunfire erupted on North Marshal and York streets just after 10 p.m., officials say.

Police are investigating reports that three victims were dropped off at Temple University Hospital.

Officers transported one victim to the hospital, officials say.

A PECO truck was also spotted at the scene.

There is no exact number of victims involved at this time.

No further information has been provided on this incident.

