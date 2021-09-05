60-year-old man hospitalized after being shot 12 times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Investigators say the 60-year-old victim was shot on the corner of North Lawrence and West Indiana Streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police say he was shot 12 times, including three times in the head.
Crews rushed him to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
So far, there is no motive for the shooting.
