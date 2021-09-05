shooting

60-year-old man hospitalized after being shot 12 times in North Philadelphia

Police say he was shot 12 times, including three times in the head.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

60-year-old man hospitalized after being shot 12 times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 60-year-old victim was shot on the corner of North Lawrence and West Indiana Streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say he was shot 12 times, including three times in the head.

Crews rushed him to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

So far, there is no motive for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
25-year-old dead; shot 20 times in South Philly: Police
Man shot in neck while inside of an RV
Who shot 8-year-old at football game? Family, lawyer hope to find out
TOP STORIES
Vine Street Expressway fully reopens after historic Philly flooding
Montco recommends masking outdoors, regardless of vaccination status
Thousands attend Made In America Festival
Communities working together to clean up following destructive storm
25-year-old dead; shot 20 times in South Philly: Police
Gov. Murphy reports 2 additional Ida-related deaths in NJ
Residents prepare to rebuild after storm damage in NJ
Show More
20-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing of officer
Volunteers cleanup Schuylkill River Trail after Ida
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
Two Philadelphia firefighers hurt in Overbrook
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
More TOP STORIES News