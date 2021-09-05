60-year-old man hospitalized after being shot 12 times in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.Investigators say the 60-year-old victim was shot on the corner of North Lawrence and West Indiana Streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.Police say he was shot 12 times, including three times in the head.Crews rushed him to the hospital in extremely critical condition.So far, there is no motive for the shooting.