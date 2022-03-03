stray bullet

Stray bullet hits woman leaving corner store in North Philadelphia

She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman walking out of a corner store in North Philadelphia was struck by a stray bullet, police say.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

Police say a stray bullet wounded the 33-year-old victim in the thigh as she left the store.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.
