Stray bullet hits woman leaving corner store in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman walking out of a corner store in North Philadelphia was struck by a stray bullet, police say.It happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 1800 block of Susquehanna Avenue.Police say a stray bullet wounded the 33-year-old victim in the thigh as she left the store.She was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.No other injuries were reported.No arrests have been made.