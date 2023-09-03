WATCH LIVE

Police investigating after teenager shot in North Philadelphia

Police tell Action News the victim is a 16-year-old.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, September 3, 2023 2:10PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot twice in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2800 block of North 25th Street.

Police tell Action News the victim is a 16-year-old.

No word yet on his condition, and so far no arrests have been made.

