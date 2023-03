PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a person was struck by a subway train in North Philadelphia on Friday morning.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. at North Broad Street and West Lehigh Avenue.

Medics and rescue crews were called to the southbound platform.

Philadelphia police and SEPTA police were also on the scene.

So far there is no word on the condition of the person who was hit.

It's not yet known why the person was on the tracks.