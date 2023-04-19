Police identify body found inside burning SUV in Northeast Philadelphia

Police said a body burned beyond recognition was found inside a Honda CRV parked on Sylvester Street near Howell Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the person who was found dead following an SUV fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Sylvester Street at about 12:45 a.m. for a vehicle fire.

Police said a body was found inside a Honda CRV parked near Howell Street.

The victim has since been identified as 27-year-old Luis Rodriguez of Philadelphia.

Investigators have not yet said whether Rodriguez sustained other injuries before the fire.

Police are now checking surveillance cameras in the surrounding residential area.

Officers said the interior of the SUV was burned out and the windows were broken.

Police are hearing that the car was parked in the area shortly before 1 a.m. Two people were seen leaving the vehicle, and soon after, the Honda burst into flames.

Those two people were last seen on foot, heading north on Sylvester Street.

The investigation is ongoing.