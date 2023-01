Police were called for reports of a man firing a gun into the air in the parking lot.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was arrested after a short barricade situation on Monday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened along the 800 block of Red Lion Road just before 2:30 p.m.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia.

He then went inside the apartment building, triggering the barricade response and large police presence.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 3:45 this afternoon.