Video captures carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia

The carjacking happened in just seconds as the victim was getting ready for work.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the Bustleton section Monday morning.

The carjacking was caught on surveillance video, and it happened in just seconds as the victim was getting ready for work around 7 a.m.

The video starts by showing a quiet morning on the 8800 block of Dewees Street.

Then a man who had just closed the trunk of his car is confronted by a suspect in a dark vehicle.

The suspect appears to point a weapon at the victim, gets into the car, and both cars drive away.

Police say the stolen car was a 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Action News spoke with a relative of the victim who said he was shaken after the suspects took his car, phone and wallet.

Neighbors were upset when they saw the video.

"I know all the neighbors around here and I've never heard of any break-ins or anything, up until recently obviously," said Lou Mutter.

People in this neighborhood were already alarmed by a carjacking last month on nearby Maxwell Place.

Carjackings are on the rise in Philadelphia this year.

Data shows the number of city carjackings in 2022 has doubled compared to this time last year.

Neighbors say they hope an arrest is made soon.

"Since there was another carjacking around the corner from me, that was already on my mind," said Mutter. "And now, yeah I'm not sure what I'm going to do about it."

Detectives say a second carjacking happened in Northeast Philly Monday morning.

No word if the two are connected or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.