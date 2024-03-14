WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia shooting: Man found dead with gunshot wound to neck

Thursday, March 14, 2024
Detectives are canvassing an area of Northeast Philadelphia for clues after a man was found dead.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives are canvassing an area of Northeast Philadelphia for clues after a man was found dead.

Police responded to Algon and Longshore avenues just before 9:30 Wednesday night for a shooting.

They found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police believe the shooting may have happened inside a basement apartment on Algon Avenue because they found a trail of blood coming from that direction.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video.

No other details have been released at this time.

