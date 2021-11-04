shooting

Man shoots victim outside his Northeast Philadelphia home: Police

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest during an "altercation."
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after one man shot another in front of his Northeast Philadelphia home.

It happened outside the suspect's home on the 600 block of Princeton Avenue just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspected shooter, a male in his 40s, was taken in for questioning.

"The individual who fired the shot is cooperating with police," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

His weapon has been recovered.

Police say the 35-year-old victim lives one mile from the suspect's home where the shooting took place.

