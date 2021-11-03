Hometown Hero: CHOP doctor helps Afghan refugees flying into Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees have stepped off their planes into Philadelphia International Airport over the past few months, they could all count on one smiling face to welcome them to a new life."I feel proud to be able to stand here and talk about it, but it's definitely not just me," said Dr. Sage Myers, the medical director of emergency preparedness for Children's Hospital of PhiladelphiaMyers is an expert at responding to emergencies. It's one reason she was tapped to lead medical care for the massive humanitarian effort."These are all people who have been so important to our country, who supported us there," she said of the refugees.Since August, Myers and her team has provided COVID-19 tests and vaccinations to evacuees.Evacuees were also treated for anything from a common cold to a chronic illness if needed."We really needed to make sure there was minimal impact of this mission on our local healthcare environment," she said.Her team didn't stop with medical needs; they've also collected donations like clothes, toys, supplies, and money."Philadelphia has really been the right place for this," she said.On top of helping the refugees, Myers is still working in the emergency room and running COVID clinics.She says so much of the last 18 months has been unprecedented."These people have been through so much trauma and it means a lot to be there," said Myers.This experience has given her a whole new meaning to the City of Brotherly Love. She has one wish for our new neighbors."That they find safety, that they find comfort here," she said.