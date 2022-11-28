WATCH LIVE

Passenger found with gunshot wound after car crash in Northern Liberties

By luck, the collision happened in front of a firehouse and the medics there were able to help.

6abc Digital Staff
Monday, November 28, 2022 11:08AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-vehicle crash in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia turned out to be much more.

Police found a passenger inside who was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

By luck, the collision happened in front of a firehouse at 4th and Girard and the medics there were able to help.

Investigators say the shooting victim was hit by a bullet under his arm, and is expected to survive.

But who shot that person, and where, remain a mystery.

We're told the victim is not cooperating with police.

Several other people suffered less serious injuries.

