apartment fire

31 sustain 'life threatening' injuries in massive fire at NYC apartment; 54 hurt in total | LIVE

About 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze in the Bronx.
EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE | Officials hold update on massive Bronx apartment building fire

NEW YORK -- More than 50 people were hurt, dozens with life-threatening injuries, in a massive fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment building in New York City Sunday, officials said.

About 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze in the Bronx borough's Tremont neighborhood.

At least 31 residents are seriously injured, according to the New York City Fire Department. The FDNY reported an additional 23 injuries. with 54 total.



Videos posted to social media show flames gushing out of multiple windows in the building.

Officials said the fire appears to have originated in a duplex apartment on the building's third floor. Many of the injuries were found on the upper floors, and officials believe smoke inhalation may be to blame.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynew yorkbuilding firefdnyfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
West Chester student describes waking up during overnight fire
Teens escape deadly apartment fire from building's 4th floor: VIDEO
7 hospitalized after apartment fire in Delco
Officials: 1 dead, 2 injured in Southwest Philadelphia fire
TOP STORIES
Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Camden County
Periods Of Rain, Milder
Police search for group who assaulted Bucks Co. bowling alley manager
2 teens dead, 3 others hurt in Saturday night shootings
Vehicle restrictions for NJ, Pa. Sunday due to icy conditions
Eagles fall to Cowboys 51-26 in regular season finale
National Guard to assist long-term care facility in Atlantic County
Show More
Family wants answers after woman killed by hit-and-run driver
Pa. teen returns lost wallet while skateboarding
Crime Fighters: Who killed Salim Ellis?
6,000 free take-home COVID tests handed out in Del.
Pennsylvania seeks more hospital beds, staff in COVID surge
More TOP STORIES News