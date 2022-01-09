31 sustain 'life threatening' injuries in massive fire at NYC apartment; 54 hurt in total | LIVE

Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 19 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/R3pnXs8NlX — FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022

NEW YORK -- More than 50 people were hurt, dozens with life-threatening injuries, in a massive fire that broke out at a high-rise apartment building in New York City Sunday, officials said.About 200 firefighters were battling the five-alarm blaze in the Bronx borough's Tremont neighborhood.At least 31 residents are seriously injured, according to the New York City Fire Department. The FDNY reported an additional 23 injuries. with 54 total.Videos posted to social media show flames gushing out of multiple windows in the building.Officials said the fire appears to have originated in a duplex apartment on the building's third floor. Many of the injuries were found on the upper floors, and officials believe smoke inhalation may be to blame.