Crowds head to Ocean City, NJ to celebrate unofficial start of summer on beach and boardwalk

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In Ocean City, New Jersey, residents were having their own versions of a perfect beach day on the shore to kick off summer.

For some, that day was spent on the boardwalk.

"We went on the rides at the boardwalk," said Grace Bogt from Freehold, New Jersey.

For others, food was the key ingredient to a great day.

"Beautiful day out here. We had fish tacos, shrimp tacos, or whatever we want. We had a pretty good day," said Alex Kalman from Newtown Square.

Every restaurant and shop in Ocean City was packed on Sunday for Memorial Day weekend.

"We're feeling really good! Really excited for a fun summer," said Kalman.

Away from the beach and right as you get off the bridge in Ocean City, the Dolan family was making the best of their Sunday.

"I was just the winner of our Memorial Day weekend championship," said Courtney Dolan from Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

The Dolan family decided to play a good game of cornhole since the beach was a bit chilly for them.

"Usually we are on the beach, today was a little too cold," said Courtney.

Though it was a bit cooler, some brave souls dared to take a dip in the water.

"I'm a little frozen, not going to lie," said Corey DiAntonio from Oxford, Pennsylvania, after being in the water.

Overall, beachgoers made the most of their holiday weekend on the shore.