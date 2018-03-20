POLICE OFFICER

Off-duty Delaware County officer dies after brain hemorrhage

EMBED </>More Videos

Off-duty officer dies. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A police force in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a well-respected colleague.

Sgt. Clinton Cunningham of the Newtown Township Police Department died while off-duty.

Police say he suffered a brain hemorrhage during a workout.

Last week, Sgt. Cunningham was voted Officer of the Year by his peers.

He served in Newtown Township for the past five years, and spent the previous nine with the Philadelphia police force.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspolice officerNewtown Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE OFFICER
Singing cops take the stage at Brad Paisley concert in Massachusetts
Florida officers jump into action to save baby girl who was choking
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
More police officer
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News