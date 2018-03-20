A police force in Delaware County is mourning the loss of a well-respected colleague.Sgt. Clinton Cunningham of the Newtown Township Police Department died while off-duty.Police say he suffered a brain hemorrhage during a workout.Last week, Sgt. Cunningham was voted Officer of the Year by his peers.He served in Newtown Township for the past five years, and spent the previous nine with the Philadelphia police force.Funeral arrangements have not been announced.------