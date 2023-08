Chopper 6 over scene of police-involved shooting in New Castle, Delaware

Delaware State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in New Castle.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Hessler Boulevard behind a Lowe's Home Improvement store.

Authorities said the suspect is dead and officers are responding to the scene.

There was no information yet on what led up to the shooting.

Action News has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with 6abc.com for updates.