Police officer shot, injured in Delaware County after short pursuit

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, February 17, 2024 9:40PM
UPLAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot and injured in Delaware County on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say a pursuit began in Upland, Pennsylvania, and ended in the area of Arbor Drive and 14th Street in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Police say shots were fired after the short pursuit. One officer, who is from Chester, was struck in the chest by the gunfire.

The officer was transported to Crozer Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

It is also unclear how the police pursuit began or if any arrests have been made.

Stay with Action News for further developments in this breaking news story.

