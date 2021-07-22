Philadelphia officer facing charges after allegedly deleting suspect's video during arrest

.@PPDCommish says officer who allegedly deleted cell phone video during an arrest back in March, has been on restricted duty since April, and that there is an internal affairs investigation into the incident. Video was released by the attorney of the man arrested. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Y6er0QOYlc — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) June 9, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer accused of deleting a suspect's cellphone video during an arrest is now facing charges, Action News has learned.According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Officer Tyree Burnett was arrested and charged Wednesday stemming from an incident on March 23.Burnett is a four-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was last assigned to the 35th District.It happened around 10:20 p.m. at a gas station on the 100 block of East Champlost Avenue in the city's Olney section.Jacob Giddings was sitting in a vehicle talking with his friend when an officer came up to ask for identification and ultimately opened the door, according to the suspect's attorney, Lennon Edwards of Mills &. Edwards LLP.Edwards says his client told Officer Burnett he was going to record the incident."The moment that he says that, the officer begins to pull him out of the vehicle, you see his phone drop," said Edwards.Edwards says there was an active warrant out for Giddings' arrest for an incident in November 2020, but he claims his client had no knowledge of that.According to Edwards, Giddings was arrested and then Officer Burnett allegedly deleted the video of the arrest on Giddings' phone, and that act was all captured on police body camera. However, it remains unclear if the video was in fact deleted.The lawsuit filed against the police department is seeking monetary damages.Burnett is being charged with evidence tampering, obstruction of justice, and official oppression.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Burnett for 30 days, with the intent to dismiss after at the end of the 30 days.