Police search for brick-wielding vandal who shattered glass storefront in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who picked up a brick and hurled it through the front window of a small business in Old City last weekend.

"Now it's constantly in my mind," said shop owner Astika Shrestha.

Worry and fear have been front of mind for Shrestha after her shop, Nepal Tibet Handicrafts, was vandalized early Sunday morning.

"We don't know what his intention was at all. What if it happens again? What if he comes with a better plan?" said Shrestha.

In surveillance video from the shop, a man can be seen walking up and checking out the storefront. He then spots a pile of bricks on the sidewalk, grabs one, and hurls it through the window.

"It's a scary moment," said Shrestha.

The alarm scared him off, but now the window will have to be replaced, costing Shrestha thousands.

The board that temporarily covers the hole is keeping potential customers away.

Shrestha's concern is it may happen again, with all the ammunition left right outside her storefront. A pile of bricks was left behind from construction that hadn't been completed.

"It's been there for so long I don't know why the city hasn't taken care of it. If there was no brick, maybe he would punch a wall," she said.

Police are looking for the suspect seen in the surveillance video and are asking for the public's help.