2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at 1 Chestnut Street.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old male, was shot in the right hand.

The other victim, a 19-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Both teens were taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.

There was no word on the circumstances of this shooting.

No arrests have been made.