Shop the holidays at these great Old City stores

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to small business shopping, look no further than the historic neighborhood of Old City. With nearly 300 businesses ,you are sure to find gifts for everyone on your holiday list.Old City businesses are also featuring deals and sales for Small Business Saturday this year. As well as numerous holiday lighting ceremonies at the Betsy Ross House to ring in the holiday season.has been in the neighborhood for more than seven years and is known for sourcing all their products from local artisans and manufacturers. In the shop you will find everything Philly related from the neighborhoods to the sports teams.on 2nd and Church Street is a fast casual take on a day spa. Their infrared saunas provide the ultimate relaxation, and their tonic bar whips up smoothies and juices to take on-the-go. On Small Business Saturday, they will launch their Wellness Refinery gift sets and their new collection of winter drinks.For a wardrobe upgrade look no further than. The luxury tailoring shop specialized in custom suits and jackets for men and women. With over 2,000 fabrics to work with, they design everything from the lapels of the jacket to the buttons. Damari is the middle name of former Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, who launched the brand in 2017. Damari also has its own ready-to-wear line and invites shoppers to stop in for ready-to-go gifts like their ties and cufflinks.Lastly, we head to the. The artfully curated boutique features clothing, accessories, artwork, and home décor. Owner Abigail Greene says the shop is her Pinterest board come to life. At Midnight Lunch, you can find unique clothing and also buy a one-of-a-kind piece of art from a local Philadelphia artist.35 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106216 Church Street, 1st Floor Philadelphia, PA 1910672 N. 2nd Street Philadelphia, PA 1910620 S. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19106