SHOOTING

One of 5 shot in North Philadelphia dies; multiple suspects sought

EMBED </>More Videos

One dead, four injured following shooting in North Philadelphia: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 11, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One of the five people wounded in a hail of gunfire on over the weekend in North Philadelphia has died.

That victim, 21-year-old Kameron Gilfillian was the intended target of the shooting, police say.

The other four victims, including a 5-year-old boy, were hit by some of the 41 shots that were fired by four to five suspects.

"There were at least 41 rounds fired, that's an enormous amount of shooting going on, it was all going in one direction, and no one was firing back," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan.

The victims also included three men in their forties, one of whom remains in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of 20th Street.

Police say a crowd was gathered outside when the gunmen opened fire.

Friends and neighbors gathered Monday night at the scene of the shooting, 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue, to remember Gilfillian.

"He was a US Postal worker. He was a good boy; he played ball, he did average men things. He wasn't a bad kid," said Gilfillian's mother, Kelly Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingchild injuredchild shotNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
More shooting
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Show More
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
More News